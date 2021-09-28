After a hospital visit was denied, the family of a deceased COVID-19 patient allegedly attacked police.

After being denied entry to a hospital in Melbourne, Australia, several family members of a deceased COVID-19 patient allegedly attacked police and security personnel stationed there.

Around 15 people gathered outside the Northern Hospital in Epping in the early hours of Monday morning, all family members of a patient who had died of the coronavirus, according to News.com.au. Three men from the group attempted to enter the hospital, according to senior constable Tim Bail.

According to Bail, three unknown Roxburgh Park men, aged 38, 41, and 47, requested to see the patient but were forced to leave by hospital staff, resulting in an incident.

The Age newspaper quoted a spokesman for Northern Facility Epping as saying, “There was an incident early Monday morning at Northern Hospital Epping, where a number of family members wanting to attend the hospital demonstrated unacceptable behavior.”

Following the incident, two police officers and three security guards were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Affray, two counts of recklessly inflicting injury, five counts of assault in company, two counts of assaulting police, and other assault-related offenses have been filed against the three guys.

They were later released on bond. They are due in front of the Heidelberg Magistrates’ Court on February 28 of the following year.

During the COVID-19 epidemic, attacks against healthcare professionals and systems have been documented on a regular basis, according to the World Health Organization.

“Attacks on health care have a direct impact on the ability of health systems to deliver services to those who are most in need, but they also take a severe toll on the mental health of patients, crucial health care personnel on the frontlines, and their families,” according to WHO.

A 28-year-old woman is accused of stabbing a medical worker many times outside a Massachusetts hospital last week.

Victoria Disharoon, 44, allegedly approached the 44-year-old victim during a break from work at Morton Hospital in Taunton on Wednesday, grabbed her ponytail, and stabbed her multiple times in the back, according to police.

The Taunton Police Department issued a statement saying, “This was an unprovoked attack on one of our healthcare practitioners.”

The anonymous hospital employee, who did not know Disharoon, sustained many puncture wounds to her shoulders and neck as a result of the attack, but she has since been treated and released.

Disharoon was apprehended later, and authorities were able to seize a pocket knife thought to have been used in the incident. Brief News from Washington Newsday.