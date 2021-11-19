After a hospital terror incident, an SAS team was’secretly deployed.’

Following the terror incident at the Women’s Hospital on Sunday, the SAS was called in to spearhead operations in Liverpool.

As part of the counter-terrorism investigation into the cab blast at Liverpool Women’s Hospital, police raided homes in Sutcliffe Street, Kensington, and Rutland Avenue, near Sefton Park.

The investigation’s “primary focus” remains Rutland Avenue, with the Royal Logistics Corps Bomb Disposal squad returning to the area on Friday.

“The decision to send in the SAS was decided very fast due of their high level of training,” a senior source stated last night.

“The police counter-terrorism squads are excellent, but special forces are so well-trained that they don’t flinch when the doors open.

“They can make split-second decisions without hesitation, saving lives in what could have become a high-intensity, highly dangerous situation.”

Emad Al Swealmeen, 32, has been formally recognized as the individual alleged to have created the Improvised Explosive Device that he brought into a taxi on Sunday, according to Counter Terrorism Police North West.

Al Swealmeen is linked to both the Sutcliffe Street and Rutland Avenue addresses, having resided on Sutcliffe Street for’some time’ and’recently rented’ the Rutland Avenue house.

In a statement issued today, Counter Terrorism Police North West provided additional information regarding the device he used in the attack.

Russ Jackson, Assistant Chief Constable, said: “Although we still have a lot of scientific work to perform on the device to figure out what built it up, we’ve learned a lot in the last five days.

“It was created with homemade dynamite and had shrapnel in the form of ball bearings attached to it.

“We believe it would have caused major injury or death if it had detonated in a different situation.

“We still don’t know how or why the device exploded when it did, but we’re not ruling out the potential that it was wholly unintended, and that the ignition was sparked by the vehicle’s movement or stopping.”