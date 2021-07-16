After a horrifying finding in the sofa, a pensioner has expressed his want to leave.

After an ongoing “chronic infestation,” a retiree was horrified to discover a colony of mice in her sofa.

Davina Hamilton, 76, has expressed her desire to leave her flat in Seacombe, Wirral, after a “plague” of rodents harassed her, disrupting her sleep and staring at her while she watches television.

She has lived all over the world, but never experienced the issues she has had in the previous year and a half, according to the retired legal secretary.

READ MORE: A man’s body was discovered in a Wirral street.

“I have to deal with this infestation every day,” she explained. There are feces in my bed, in my food cabinets, and all over the carpet edges.”

She claims that the worry of them keeps her awake at night because she is afraid they would run over her bed, and she has resorted to store her possessions in plastic storage boxes to keep them safe from the mice.

After moving into her flat in August of this year, she began to see traces of vermin invading her home in October of the same year.

Davina explained: “I’d come across these small black objects and notice how uniform they were all.

“And then I started hearing a scratching sound, which I initially mistook for tinnitus.

“When you first see a mouse, you might believe it’s the only one, but it’s not the case; once you see one, there are plenty more.

“From there, things have only gotten worse.

“And it isn’t a matter of whether your residence is clean or unclean; the mice don’t care.

“They have urinated all over my sheets and have run over my bed, leaving droppings on my bedding. They also urinate all the time.

“One was in the living room staring at me while I was watching TV one evening, and I thought to myself, “You little rotter.”

“It was dreadful when I discovered a nest in my sofa.

“My doctor is quite concerned about the impact it is having on my mental and physical health.”

Davina stated that she has brought up the issue with Regenda on several occasions, and that they have sent out. The summary comes to a close.