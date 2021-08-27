After a ‘horrific’ Pit Bull attack, a 7-year-old boy suffers severe facial injuries.

A 7-year-old girl from the Australian state of Tasmania was attacked by a neighbor’s dog earlier this week, leaving her with significant facial injuries – a scenario that authorities characterized as “horrific.”

The kid was attacked by the pit bull cross while playing with her similarly aged friends at a neighbor’s house in Devonport on Monday evening, according to 7NEWS.com.au, quoting Tasmania police inspector Steve Jones.

Jones was described by the site as stating, “Apparently the scene was extremely awful, and there was a lot of blood.” Prior to the event, the girl had met the dog, according to Jones.

The dog’s owner apparently had to pull the youngster away from the dog, and the toddler was given first aid before being transferred to her parents. She was transported to Launceston General Hospital with serious facial, head, and neck injuries.

The girl allegedly underwent surgery on Thursday morning and will most likely require additional procedures.

When police arrived at the scene of the event, they discovered that the dog had been taken and that the owner refused to reveal its location.

“That decision was taken by the owner at the time, whether it was for the protection of the child or other individuals attending,” Jones said. According to the article, the owner met with officials and surrendered the dog, which was euthanized.

“We’ll contact with the dog’s owner to see if there have been any violations of the Dog Control Act,” the inspector stated.

In late May, a 50-year-old lady from Texas was attacked in a similar way, and her arm was partially severed as a result.

On May 31, around 12:45 p.m., the Cy-Fair Fire Department responded to reports of a dog mauling in the 20900 block of Westgreen Springs Drive. After discovering the victim, emergency medical workers treated her on the spot. A helicopter service was then used to transfer her to a hospital.

After being bitten many times by a dog in her backyard, the woman’s hand was gravely wounded and had to be partially amputated. According to witnesses, the woman was the dog’s owner.