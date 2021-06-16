After a horrific dog attack on Crosby Beach, a man was covered in blood.

A man was drenched in blood after a ferocious animal attack at Crosby Beach threw him and his dog to the ground.

On April 3, Peter McGrail, 56, was unleashed walking his brother’s dog, Freddie, a cross Staffordshire bull terrier and Bordeaux mix.

Robert Peden, a Pomeranian, was also at the beach with his dog, Sebastien.

Mr Peden saw the dog and attempted to take Sebastien in the opposite direction, but the dog was almost instantly at his feet, according to the court.

When Sebastien was bitten by the dog, Mr Peden raised him over his head to protect him from further harm.

Freddie continued to leap over Mr Peden’s head in an attempt to reach his dog, causing the two to be pushed onto the sand.

Mr Peden tried to defend himself by burying his dog beneath him.

After the brutal attack, the dog required 14 staples and had to visit the vet twice more owing to a skin infection caused by the incision, which may have spread to his bones.

“I have walked Sebastien on Crosby Beach every day for eight and a half years,” Mr Peden stated in a victim personal statement read out before Sefton Magistrates court today.

“In that time, we’ve met a lot of responsible dog owners and haven’t had any problems.”

“On April 3, that all changed when Sebastien was savagely attacked without provocation.

“This is an experience I’ll never forget, and I haven’t been to the beach since.”

“He was being dragged by his back legs, and he would have been killed if I hadn’t grabbed him.”

“Our lives have radically changed; I’ve had to take time off work because I’m unable to fully concentrate.”

McGrail, of Bentham Drive, Childwall, had “completely cooperated” with Mr Peden, according to Mr Kelly, and offered to cover any vet fees.

At the earliest chance, he too pleaded guilty.

McGrail must pay a total of £739.30 in fines, restitution, and court costs.

