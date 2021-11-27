After a horrific apartment attack 21 years ago, the killers of the petrol bomb are still on the hunt.

Detectives are still confident that the thugs responsible for a petrol bomb murder will be apprehended two decades after the atrocity.

Gary Watkinson died as a result of the injuries he sustained when his Liverpool home was set on fire in the early morning attack.

His family was devastated by his death, as he was remembered as a “kind and kind brother with a fantastic sense of humour.”

Mr Watkinson and his partner were living in a ground floor flat in Tuebrook when a fire broke out shortly before 6 a.m. on November 25, 2000.

The flames were so intense that it took detectives nearly two months to figure out that the Kremlin Drive property had been set on fire.

Mr Watkinson, 37, was put into a coma and died a few days before Christmas as a result of his injuries.

After Merseyside Police and Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service determined the fire was started by a petrol bomb, the case was escalated to a murder investigation in early 2001.

In the early stages of the investigation, arrests were made, but no one has been charged with what authorities believe was a targeted attack.

Michelle Ravey, Mr Watkinson’s older sister, encouraged anyone with information to come forward and assist her family get justice last year, on the 20th anniversary of his murder. She told The Washington Newsday: “Not a day goes by without me thinking about him and missing him.”

“Watching someone you care about die in this manner is a deep grief that never goes away.”

“Knowing that this was a premeditated and horrible crime makes it more worse.

“There will be a lot of individuals who know who killed my brother out there… It must be difficult to shoulder this burden, and I would implore anyone who knows anything to consider how they would feel if a family member was slain in this manner. “I will not rest until my brother receives justice.” Detectives expressed their own optimism that the answers needed to give justice would be discovered one day.

“I understand how,” Mark Guinness, the head of Merseyside Police’s Serious Crime Review Unit, said.

