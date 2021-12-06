After a horrific accident in the garden, an 11-year-old girl died.

On May 23, Widnes resident Grace Patricia Hamnet was on a video conference with schoolfriends when disaster struck at her home on Tedder Square.

An inquest at Warrington Coroner’s Court heard today that the 11-year-old strangled herself by mistake with the rope of her garden swing (December 6).

Grace was discovered by her mother, who had gone outside to instruct her to keep a look out for their McDonald's delivery, according to CheshireLive.

Before doing CPR on the child, a neighbor leapt over the fence to assist.

Grace was in cardiac arrest when the ambulance arrived, and attempts to resuscitate her were made during the trip to Whiston Hospital.

She was finally stabilized and transported to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool, where she remained “profoundly unconscious.”

Dr. Carla Thomas, a paediatric critical care consultant, said during the inquest that Grace was “absolutely fit and well on the morning of May 23.”

“She was last spotted playing in the garden at home with pals while on a video chat.”

Her mother subsequently discovered her unconscious in the swing.

Grace got a CT scan when she arrived at Alder Hey, which revealed she had suffered a brain injury due to a lack of oxygen and blood supply.

An MRI scan the next day verified Grace’s “devastating brain injury,” with neurosurgeons ruling that there was nothing more that could be done, according to the inquest.

Grace, a Warrington native, died on May 28.

At the hearing, written evidence from Detective Inspector Robert Lees of the Cheshire Constabulary was also read out.

“She had been in a group chat with school friends,” it said.

Her pals were alarmed, so they alerted their parents, who contacted the appropriate authorities.

Grace’s mother had stated that her daughter would not self-harm and was a happy child, according to DI Lees.

The hearing was informed that she had recently received a positive school report.

There were no unusual circumstances surrounding Grace’s death, and no third party participation, according to a Cheshire Constabulary inquiry.

“There were no worries from anyone regarding Grace,” DI Lees stated.

