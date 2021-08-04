After a “horrible” family vacation, Nan demands that Pontins be dismantled.

A grandmother has demanded that Pontins in Southport be demolished after claiming that she was forced to curtail her family’s vacation short.

Mary French had reserved a three-night stay at the holiday resort with her son Jamie, 31, daughter-in-law Paige, 28, and grandkids aged six and sixteen months.

However, the Birmingham family opted to leave early after claiming that other visitors had kept them awake for two nights by “screaming and shouting” until the early hours.

Mary reports that when they first arrived at their chalet on Friday, July 30, it was “extremely filthy,” with springs protruding from the mattress on the bed.

“Our apartment was really filthy,” Mary told The Washington Newsday. There are a lot of cleaners around; I’m not sure what they’re doing.

“Underneath the mirror, there was a shelf with beard trimmings and nail clippings.”

Mary claims that after strolling around the floor of their chalet for about a minute, her 16-month-old grandson’s socks were coated in dirt, and she was compelled to clean the entire flat alone.

“I walked around with antibacterial spray, a mop, and a pail filled with bleach and water, and the water was black, and I mean black, after we finished washing the floor,” she explained.

Mary claimed her son went out and got disposable plates and cups for them to use instead after witnessing the dirt and grime on the pots in the kitchen.

The 62-year-old claimed she has been in caravan sites all across the nation and has been to Pontins in Prestatyn, which she described as “great 25 years ago.”

“In my opinion, the only thing this facility is fit for is demolition,” Mary wrote in a Facebook group about her stay at Pontins Southport.

“We paid £240 for three nights for three adults and two children,” she explained. I wasn’t expecting it to be the Ritz or even close to it.

“From the beginning, I told my son and daughter-in-law, ‘We know it won’t be perfect, but as long as it’s clean, we can live with anything.’

“Everywhere I looked, there was nothing.”

