After a homophobic and transphobic attack, a CCTV appeal has been issued.

Three young teenagers were beaten and robbed in Liverpool city centre, and CCTV photographs have been released.

On Roe Street, outside the One Below shop, the victims were allegedly attacked, had a plastic bottle hurled at them, and one of them had their phone snatched by a bigger group of male and female teenagers.

Members of the group allegedly made homophobic and transphobic remarks to the victims of the attack at 5.30 p.m. on Sunday, May 16.

During the incident, two of the victims sustained minor injuries.

A 15-year-old girl from Seaforth was detained on suspicion of assault and robbery after initial CCTV investigations.

She was released on bond and is under investigation until the outcome of the investigation.

Today, detectives published further photos of people they believe may have knowledge about the attack.

“It is entirely and utterly abhorrent to contemplate that somebody may be the subject of verbal and physical abuse merely because of their sexual orientation or gender identity,” Detective Chief Inspector Paul Speight said.

“Merseyside Police, in collaboration with our colleagues at LCR Pride and the Michael Causer Foundation, stands against hate crime against LGBT+ people, and we will not accept it.

“To combat such hate crimes and listen to concerns, we have increased patrols and deployed a mobile police station in Liverpool city centre. We will continue to do everything we can to safeguard LGBT+ individuals from danger and ensure those who perpetrate acts of hatred against them are brought to justice.

“I’m calling to anyone who recognizes themselves in these photographs to come forward. We believe they may have information that is crucial to our ongoing investigation into this incident.

“You can contact us directly or anonymously through Crimestoppers; however you choose to notify us, please do so.”

Merseyside Police is asking anyone with information to contact them through Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police CC with reference 21000314655.

You can also contact 101 or Crimestoppers, an independent organisation, anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their web form here.