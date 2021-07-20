After a homeowner discovers a ‘burglar’ inside their home, a suspect is named.

After police were called to Hobb Lane in Moore near Runcorn just after 1pm on Saturday, a man was detained on Sunday.

Officers had received reports of a male inside the home, according to a Cheshire Constabulary spokeswoman.

Before the cops came, the man had already fled the house.

Alan Cotton, of Fallowfield, Halton Brook, Runcorn, has been charged with aggravated burglary and appeared in Warrington Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

He was remanded in custody until a hearing on Monday, August 16 at Chester Crown Court.

According to court documents, the charges include possessing a weapon and stealing a watch.

Someone verbally challenges a man with a carrier bag in a video extensively posted on social media that is thought to be from the event.

