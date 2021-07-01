After a Home Office delay, a family of five has been forced to live in one room.

After a judgment on their EU settled status (EUSS) was postponed, a family of five is living in one room in a house share.

Joseph Wasiu, 38, was born in Nigeria and traveled to Belgium with his wife before settling in Walton, Liverpool, six months ago.

According to him, the family relocated to Liverpool in order to provide the greatest life and education for their three children.

His wife and children had already received approval, but Joseph became concerned when he did not hear anything for months after submitting in February and going through the “stressful” process himself.

He stated, ” “I applied on February 2nd, and I recall them telling me that my ID photo wasn’t big enough, so I fixed it and then waited for a response.

“It was quite frustrating since you couldn’t get through when you tried to call them [the home office]at 8 a.m. when they first opened.

“Because I couldn’t find work, we were unable to pay our rent for three months and were just able to scrape by.”

EU nationals and their families had until the end of June to apply for EUSS to confirm their immigration status in order to stay in the UK after the Brexit transition period and freedom of movement ended.

Because of delays and complications during the COVID-19 epidemic, Labour has asked a three-month extension, but ministers have so far refused.

Due to Home Office delays, Joseph and his family were forced to live in one bedroom of a Walton home share because they couldn’t afford their own space.

According to Joseph, who spoke to The ECHO, “It’s difficult because I’m the breadwinner, my wife is breastfeeding, and I’m the one who brings in the cash.

“Employers, I believe, are unaware of the situation and are hesitant to hire someone who has an application pending.

“Living in one room has been really challenging; it is where we eat, sleep, work, and read.

"If the children are required to work, the infant may cry and distract them.