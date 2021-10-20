After a hole opens up on the M53, drivers are ‘pulling over with blown tyres.’

Highways England confirmed they were sent to the M53 motorway near B&Q earlier today to repair a pothole after individuals complained on social media about vehicles being forced off the road due to damage caused by the hole.

One guy commented on Facebook: "The crater on M53 has reopened. Coming onto the freeway from B&Q in the middle lane. Cars with blown tyres have been parked. Take care." Others claimed they had driven through the hole while on the highway, with one user stating: "That's what happened to someone last night, and my Danny came to their rescue after 100 others failed, because he couldn't leave an elderly couple stranded. I'm hoping it can be resolved before a terrible accident occurs." "I managed to escape it yesterday, it was about a foot wide," another commented. "I reported it to the traffic authority, but I guess they thought I was having a fun." According to one person: "Unfortunately, I struck it yesterday, and now my car sounds even worse than it usually does. Visit to the garage to determine the extent of the damage." Others mentioned earlier today's traffic jams, with one person saying: "It was a heinous crime to arrive at work this morning! I was running late xx" "We attended to repair this pothole earlier with a rolling road block to detain traffic temporarily while the repair was performed," a representative for Highways England said, adding that it was "all done and dusted by 10am" and that traffic is now running without disruption.