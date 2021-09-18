After a hit-and-run in Widnes, his son makes an astonishing gesture that leaves his mother dumbfounded.

Following a hit-and-run, a mother was struck dumbfounded by her son’s remarkable act.

Leona Howells was reading about an 88-year-old man who was rushed to the hospital after his mobility scooter was hit by a moped in Widnes on September 11.

The elderly was carried to the hospital with significant injuries and is still getting treatment.

After a hit-and-run, the wife was taken into care while her husband lay in the road.

Since the accident, shocked people of the community have rallied around the victim and his family, even establishing an online fundraising effort for a replacement mobility scooter.

Leona’s son Gareth, 27, stated as she read the tale that he wanted to lend his own mobility scooter to the family until they could locate a replacement.

Gareth’s suggestion affected Leona, and she has now passed on his request to the fundraiser’s organizer.

“We only found out about what happened on Wednesday,” she explained. My youngster just replied, “Why don’t we give them my scooter?” as I was reading it.

“I wasn’t expecting him to say that, and it came as a complete surprise. He stated that all he wanted to do was assist.

“He has such a large heart and is always willing to lend a hand. “I got it provided to me so I can donate it to someone else,” he explained.

Gareth, who has Cerebral Palsy that affects all four limbs, received his scooter as a gift from motorcycle club Naaf MCC four years ago.

Gareth’s mother, who lives in Trafford, said the scooter helped him acquire independence, but he has lost confidence in using it during lockdown.

Detectives are still looking for information about the Widnes hit-and-run and have released CCTV photographs of two vehicles they believe were involved in the incident.

Officers have also shared a photo of a guy they believe can assist them in their investigations.

So far, a 26-year-old Runcorn man and a 20-year-old Widnes woman have been arrested on suspicion of failing to stop after a collision, causing serious harm through hazardous driving, and drug driving.

A 31-year-old Widnes man and a 27-year-old Widnes man have both been arrested on suspicion of inflicting serious injury by. “The summary has come to an end.”