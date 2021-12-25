After a hit-and-run, a teen was gravely hurt.

On Christmas afternoon, an adolescent rider was critically hurt in a hit-and-run in Birkenhead.

On December 25, about 12.45 p.m., emergency services were dispatched to Hoylake Road in response to reports of an accident involving an unknown vehicle and a scrambler bike rider.

The juvenile male rider was airlifted to the hospital and is being treated for serious leg injuries.

Police claim he is in a’serious but stable state’ after sending a warning message to the criminal underworld.

An investigation is ongoing since the driver failed to halt at the site.

Merseyside Police is looking for any witnesses, CCTV footage, or dashcam evidence that could help with the inquiry.

While the incident is being investigated, Hoylake Road, Ilchester Road, and Stanley Road are closed, and drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

