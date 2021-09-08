After a hit-and-run, a 17-year-old boy was left in the road with critical injuries.

In Merseyside, a teenage boy was critically hurt in a hit-and-run.

On Tuesday, September 7, about 7 p.m., a motorist struck the 17-year-old victim on Naseby Close in Prenton.

The youngster was taken to the hospital with serious arm and leg injuries when emergency services arrived on the scene.

After a gunshot on the street, men dripping with blood arrive to the Royal Hospital.

According to detectives, the driver fled the site of the accident without stopping.

Officers also verified that a red Ford Focus was discovered on fire at the intersection of Boundary Road and Worcester Road immediately after the incident, at around 7.15 p.m.

The investigation into whether this was the vehicle involved is still ongoing.

Following the “appalling” event, Detective Inspector Barbara Hebden has issued a public plea for information.

“At this time, we’re working to clarify the specific facts, but being involved in such a crash and failing to stop is horrible, and we’re eager to locate the driver as soon as possible,” she said.

“If you witnessed the crash or a car matching this description speeding through the area, please provide your information, as well as any CCTV, dashcam, or other photos that may be useful in locating those responsible.”

Anyone with information on this incident should contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, quoting incident reference 21000624017.

You can also offer information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out an online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.