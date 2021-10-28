After a high-speed chase, dad walked his 17-year-old son into the police station.

After reaching speeds of 70 mph during a police chase, a boy who drove ‘dangerously and recklessly’ was escorted into a police station by his father.

Daniel Miles, 19, of Little Court, was charged with dangerous driving at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday.

On January 27, 2020, at around 3.15 p.m., a fully marked police vehicle requested a BMW to stop, according to the court.

The car’s driver, however, ‘raced away,’ and a 15-minute chase began around Vauxhall Road.

Miles overtook numerous moving vehicles ‘with speed,’ according to prosecutor Zahra Baqri, and at one point ‘lost control’ of the vehicle.

Miles, she continued, drove on the ‘wrong side of the carriageway,’ reaching speeds of up to 70 mph in 30 mph zones.

The court heard how approximately 12 pedestrians were waiting to cross near a Sainsbury’s supermarket, but Miles ‘didn’t slow down or demonstrate any attempts to stop,’ instead he ran through multiple red lights.

Miles, who was 17 at the time of the offense, encountered speed bumps on Latimer Street, a ‘highly populated residential area,’ and his tyre exploded.

‘This did not deter the defendant,’ Ms Baqri said.

Miles resumed the chase by mounting a curb and drove on a public footpath before rejoining Leeds Street.

Police attempted to impose a stop, but Miles “drove into the police vehicle,” according to the court.

All four occupants of the automobile eventually ‘took off in different ways,’ resulting in a brief chase, but Miles ‘avoided detection’ by fleeing on a bicycle.

Ms Baqri said the teen had driven at ‘high speeds’ with a ‘deliberate disregard for the safety of others.’

Miles’ father escorted him to the police station after learning he may have been in the vehicle, according to the court.

Despite initial concerns, defense counsel Desmond Lennon claimed Miles pleaded guilty on the day of the trial and agreed it was ‘poor driving,’ which the court described as ‘an understatement.’

Mr Lennon went on to explain that two red lights had been broken, but that ‘luckily no one had been wounded.’

This, according to the defense attorney, was a. “The summary has come to an end.”