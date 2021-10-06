After a high school suspends an allegedly bullied gay teen, students walk out in protest.

Hundreds of students in Missouri walked out of class in protest on Monday after a gay kid accused of weeks of harassment was suspended after a violent altercation with the alleged bullies.

Danny Lillis, an openly gay senior at Lee’s Summit High School, told The Kansas City Star that since the beginning of the school year, he and his friends had been bullied by another group of kids.

A gay student was taunted for months and assaulted last week, prompting a walkout at school. Despite the fact that the victim suffered a fractured nose, all parties were suspended. The entire school was present. Do better, Lee’s Summit High School administration. Students at Lee’s Summit High School: picture is excellent. twitter.com/EZbMGfN7AZ

According to Melanie Davies, the mother of Lillis’ friend Malani Hohlbaugh, the group allegedly targeted Lillis because of his sexuality and because he wasn’t scared to express himself or wear cosmetics to school. The students are also accused of hurling food at Lillis and his friends and shouting racist slurs.

The senior claimed crying and alerting administrators that he didn’t feel safe at least four times, but nothing happened. Last Wednesday, the tensions between the two sides reached a breaking point.

When the accused bullies began harassing her child and her friends, Hohlbaugh had had enough, according to Davies. She ran up the stairs after one of the boys telling him not to talk to them like that.

According to Davies, Lillis and another buddy followed Hohlbaugh to confront the youngster and came across another student who they also accused of bullying them.

Their shoulders collided when Hohlbaugh attempted to get around the student who was walking in front of them. According to Davies, the student then shoved her daughter, who shoved him back, prompting him to strike her in the face.

“There were no teachers present. “It was broken up by students,” she explained. She claims the school never informed her that a fight had occurred or that her daughter had been hurt.

Following the confrontation, Hohlbaugh reportedly puked twice at school and was transported to the emergency department by Davies, where she was diagnosed with a fractured arm. This is a condensed version of the information.