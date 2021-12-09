After a heated argument with her husband, a Florida woman stabbed her dog nine times.

After a disagreement with her husband, a Florida lady was arrested and accused with the killing of a dog. Sherry Ann White, 51, allegedly stabbed her husband’s dog, Jake, nine times while arguing with him, according to deputies.

White allegedly awoke her husband at their Canaveral Groves Boulevard house to tell him what she had done to Jake, White’s husband’s dog.

Animal cruelty and serious animal mistreatment have been charged against her. White is presently being held in jail on a $2,000 bond, which Brevard County Sheriff Wayne hopes to modify. Animal mistreatment is not tolerated in Brevard County, according to the Sheriff.

Following the arrest, Brevard County posted a video on their social media channels in which Wayne described the incident in detail.

“Unhappily, unfortunately, I find myself standing at our jail’s southern port once again to make an arrest on an animal mistreatment case,” he stated. This one is horrible; I can’t express how sickening it is in any other way.

“This case began as a domestic dispute at Canaveral Groves Boulevard. The husband went to bed after a fight with his wife, only to be awakened later that night by his wife telling him that she had stabbed his dog.

“I’m going to show you the images when I tell you she stabbed his dog, but I want to warn you that they’re really graphic.”

The sheriff then displayed photos of the dog as well as the knife that was allegedly used in the incident.

“This is simply horrible,” he continued. She has been charged with aggravated animal cruelty and animal maltreatment. Unfortunately, her bond is just $2,000, and I assure you that I will work with our legislators to improve that.

“In this situation, we’re making an arrest based on probable cause, and that’s the bond.” This woman has no remorse, as far as I can tell. She physically jolted her husband awake by telling him, “I stabbed your dog because I was angry at you.”

“He tried everything in his power to save the. This is a condensed version of the information.