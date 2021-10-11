After a heated argument, a man allegedly kills his wife and mother-in-law.

Because he was upset by their disagreements, a 32-year-old man in India allegedly shot and killed his wife. He then killed his mother-in-law for siding with his wife.

On Saturday night, police received a report regarding an alleged gunshot in Dwarka, a city in the Indian state of Gujarat. Nidhi, 21, and her mother, Beero, 55, were found dead from gunshot wounds when authorities arrived. Mahesh, the suspect, was also discovered standing at the crime scene.

Officers on the scene demanded that the suspect identify himself. “In response, he told us that he had completed his mission by murdering his wife and mother-in-law,” a police officer told the Times of India.

Officers discovered eight empty gunshot casings while canvassing the crime scene. The firearm has been confiscated by the police.

Mahesh and Nidhi married in January 2020, and the suspect’s mother-in-law moved in with them shortly after, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Shankar Chaudhary. Following the wedding, the couple began to have issues, which resulted in frequent conflicts between the husband and wife. During these squabbles, Beero is said to have always stood by her daughter.

The couple allegedly battled over Mahesh’s inability to financially support the family, according to the police. “Another concern was their one-and-a-half-year-old toddler. She used to assure him that she would keep the child in her care “According to the outlet, an officer said.

The pair was apparently having another fight on the day of the shooting when an agitated Mahesh pulled out a firearm and shot his wife and mother-in-law.

According to the Hindustan Times, the accused was the one who first called police and reported the crime.

The victims’ remains were transported to be autopsied in order to identify the cause of death. “The autopsy report will clear the fact regarding how many times both of them were shot,” the officer said.

Mahesh has been arrested in relation to the murders of his wife and mother-in-law. He is accused of attempting to commit culpable homicide.