After a heated argument, a drunken husband allegedly chops off his wife’s nose.

After an altercation, a drunk man from the Indian state of Karnataka allegedly hacked off his wife’s nose and beat his mother-in-law on Sunday.

According to The Hindu, the man, identified as Aminabhavi village resident Umesh Gandgudari, allegedly arrived to his in-home law’s while inebriated and assaulted his wife, Geetha.

During the altercation, an inebriated Gandgudari allegedly picked up a sharp instrument and chopped off Geetha’s nose, according to a report in The Times of India.

Neelava, Geetha’s mother, attempted to stop Gandgudari, prompting him to assault her as well.

According to The Times of India, police in Dharwad responded to the home and sent the mother and daughter to a hospital. Meanwhile, Gandgudari is said to be on the run.

The Dharwad rural police have opened an investigation and are looking for Gandgudari.

Two weeks ago, two young sisters in India’s Chhattisgarh state allegedly murdered their inebriated 45-year-old father after he attempted to abuse their elderly mother.

On June 29, police apprehended two unidentified sisters, ages 12 and 17, after they allegedly used an ax to fatally hack their father in their Rajnandgaon house.

The father, Sahdev Netam, was accused of attempting to beat up his wife, which spurred the two to murder her.

Prior to the incident, Netam had returned home inebriated and had become upset over the meal being prepared, according to authorities. After his wife refused to pay him money put aside for home chores, he allegedly looked for an ax to attack her with.

The two sisters allegedly attacked their father with the ax, with the younger sister’s single strike knocking him out. The eldest supposedly then continued to continually hack her father until he died.

The girls informed authorities that Netam reportedly abused them and their mother and would even take their money when they were investigated.

The siblings were arrested and brought before the Juvenile Justice Board under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.