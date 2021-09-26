After a heartfelt date, Paul McCartney was sighted at Liverpool Lime Street station.

Following a special date with his family, Sir Paul McCartney was sighted in Liverpool with his family.

On Sunday, the Beatles legend was pictured with two of his children, fashion designer Stella and photographer Mary, as well as his wife Nancy Shevell, on Lime Street.

Sir Paul’s rare appearance follows his homage to his first wife, Linda, on what would have been her 80th birthday on Friday.

Sir Paul shared a photo of Linda resting in the grass with her head in her hands, gazing directly at the camera.

“Have a lovely day on what would have been Linda’s 80th birthday – Paul,” the 79-year-old wrote.

Linda, a photographer, musician, animal rights activist, and businesswoman, died at the age of 56 from breast cancer.

Sir Paul and his family were photographed walking through the station, the superstar raising his fist in the air.

He was dressed in a navy jacket, a blue shirt, dark blue rolled-up jeans, navy trainers, and shades.

In 2018, Sir Paul was observed filming a very special edition of Car Pool Karaoke with James Corden, which was one of his most recent public appearances in the city.

Most fans will remember the appearance for a long time.

Sir Paul was sighted filming in various notable locations throughout the city, including a car on Allerton Road, the city center, and the Beatles statue on the Pier Head, where he posed for a photo.

He also paid a visit to his childhood home, where he even performed a piano concert for the new owner, before visiting various locations mentioned in the song “Penny Lane.”

The highlight of the concert, though, was when he stunned locals with an intimate performance at The Philharmonic bar, where he appeared from behind curtains, much to the amazement of the audience.