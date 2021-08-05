After a “heartbreaking” conversation with an elderly couple on a plane, a man was driven to tears.

On a journey home from Malaga, a passenger was moved to tears after meeting an elderly couple.

Caolan Mc Aree characterized the experience with the couple in their late 70s as “heartbreaking.”

Mr Mc Aree said the woman became agitated about an hour into the journey to Dublin, shouting and trying to get out of her seat as the man tried to calm and reassure her.

“I was attempting to mind my own business when the man grabbed my attention and stared at me as if he wanted assistance, so I asked him if everything was OK,” he explained.

“He shuffled across his seat and leant into my row, tears streaming down his face. ‘She has dementia,’ he muttered.

“As things became clearer, I made the mistake of saying, ‘Let me know if you need anything.’

“After a while, the woman got comfortable and fell asleep with him clutching her hand.”

According to The Irish Mirror, the two men struck up a conversation, and the husband sobbed as he described his wife’s condition and how it had deteriorated.

“He informed me the two of them had been traveling to Nerja in Spain for 30+ years, her favorite place,” Mr Mc Aree tweeted.

“She was bewildered for the majority of the trip this time, but he wanted to bring her one final time and stated he was glad he did.

“When the jet touched down, I assisted them in carrying their luggage down the tarmac steps. I extended my hand to shake it, and he drew me in and hugged me, tears in his eyes, thanking me for being kind.

“I’d been holding it together for the entire flight, but I broke down and stood there crying alongside him.”

He then went into the Terminal “bawling behind my sunglasses” as he witnessed the couple being escorted through the airport by staff.

“I don’t know why I’m disclosing all of this, but I’ve been fortunate enough to never actually suffer dementia firsthand,” he added. It’s f*****g heartbreaking, and my heart goes out to everybody who is dealing with it right now in their lives.”

“I keep getting choked up thinking about the two of them.

