After a health scare, Queen Elizabeth II returns to work.

Three days after canceling an appearance at Britain’s Remembrance Sunday, Queen Elizabeth II returned to work at Windsor Castle today.

The monarch, who is 95 years old, met with General Sir Nicholas Carter, the outgoing commander of the United Kingdom’s armed forces, at Windsor Castle, where she has been battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

On November 14, hours before she was scheduled to arrive, Elizabeth cancelled her participation in Remembrance Sunday, the traditional memorial to Britain’s war dead at The Cenotaph in London.

After more than three weeks of canceled visits, the decision was made to relocate. A scheduled appearance at COP26, where she would have met President Joe Biden, was one of them.

“Her Majesty greeted General Sir Nicholas Carter at Windsor Castle today upon surrendering his role as Chief of the Defence Staff,” a representative for Buckingham Palace stated.

In October, the Queen spent the night in hospital with an undisclosed health condition and was advised to rest for two weeks.

She was expected to be well enough to attend Sunday’s Remembrance Day festivities.

That morning, however, Buckingham Palace issued the following statement: “The Queen has decided this morning, with much sorrow, that she will not be able to attend today’s Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph due to a sprained back. Her Majesty is dissatisfied that she will be unable to attend the service.

“A wreath will be laid on Her Majesty’s behalf by The Prince of Wales, as in past years.”

Following his resignation as Chief of the Defence Staff, the Queen granted General Sir Nick Carter an Audience at Windsor Castle today. pic.twitter.com/Pvttc0hv7w November 17, 2021 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) In a speech to the Church of England yesterday, the Queen seemed to reflect on her years.

She said at the 11th General Synod’s opening session: “It’s hard to think it’s been more than 50 years since Prince Philip and I attended the General Synod for the first time.

“We can’t stop time, and while we tend to focus on all that has changed in the interim, much has remained the same, including the Gospel of Christ and his teachings.

“Many of you may recognize the list of tasks that faced the first General Synod: This is a condensed version of the information.