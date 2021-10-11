After a ‘hazardous laser pointer’ blazed in his eyes, the bus driver was dazzled.

Arriva has received a complaint regarding the usage of a laser pointing device on a bus driver.

The event, which occurred last week, is claimed to have taken place in the Leasowe estate in Wirral.

Arriva bus driver Kirsty Garbutt told The Washington Newsday that she observed a green light shining into her eyes while travelling past the estate about 11 p.m. on Friday.

She claimed that the same incident had happened to another driver on the Leasowe estate a few days before at a similar hour.

“His was so awful, he had to put the blind of the bus down simply to see to get away from the lasers,” Kirsty claimed.

“At that time of night, we already have limited sight, so having it happen is extremely risky.”

“All it takes is a split second of blindness and we may easily mount the pavement or collide with something.”

Kirsty wrote about the incident on Facebook when her shift ended.

“It’s hard enough to concentrate on driving a bus, watching the road, looking after passengers, and driving at night to have this done to us!” she continued.

The incident had been reported and was being investigated, according to Arriva.

“We can confirm that we had one incident in connection to a laser pointing device being used in the Leasowe region over the weekend,” a spokesman for the travel company said.

“This has been reported to the TravelSafe team, who will investigate and keep an eye on it.”

Merseyside Police has been approached for comment by The Washington Newsday.

