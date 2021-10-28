After a harsh TikTok challenge on her doorstep, a new mother was left traumatized.

A harsh TikTok challenge on her doorstep left a new mother “shaken” and “scared.”

The latest TikTok trend known as the ‘heartbeat challenge’ is being investigated by police across the UK.

The task entails blasting loud music outside a home before kicking the front door in rhythm with the beat.

Teenagers have been booting doors to the sound of music before fleeing, according to police.

As part of the challenge, some kids have even smashed the doors of unsuspecting strangers.

The prank is captured on film and shared on TikTok, where the craze is known as the ‘heartbeat challenge.’

An elderly person’s front door was destroyed in Hemel Hempstead, leaving them worried and facing an expensive repair bill.

When the resident was out, a door was kicked open and left unlocked, leaving the property vulnerable to burglary.

The local police force has increased neighborhood patrols in the region in an effort to “draw a line under it,” and has stated that it intends to punish those who committed the crimes.

“It’s not just a bit of fun – it’s terrifying, anti-social, and, in some situations, criminal,” said PCSO Sarah Rex of Herefordshire Police.

Before taking appropriate action, we will investigate each report and try to identify those who are implicated.

“We want our children to have fun during their half-term holiday, but their activities should not be at the expense of others.”

“We’re working with local secondary schools to spread this message, but given that it’s half-term, I’d encourage parents and caregivers to have a direct dialogue with their children and make them consider the victims of their actions.”

“Ask them how they would feel if their Nan or Grandfather had been targeted.”

Residents of Bournemouth, Dorset, have been victims of the so-called hoax.

Vandals attempted to boot a new mother’s door, leaving a muddy footprint and damaging damage, according to reports.

