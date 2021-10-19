After a Haitian gang kidnapped her father, a US veteran, a woman claims the FBI did little to assist her.

Doris Michel’s father, a Vietnam veteran of 85 years, and two other persons were kidnapped while traveling through Martissant, a gang-controlled area in Haiti.

The gang led by Ti Lipli, a member of the G9 Family and Allies — one of Haiti’s largest and most powerful federations — demanded a $6 million ransom before raising the price to $10 million. According to authorities, ransom demands might range from a few hundred dollars to several million dollars.

Michel claims that the first time he dropped off the money at a certain spot, the gang members claimed they didn’t get it.

Michel claimed that when she sought counsel from FBI officials during ongoing negotiations, they were unhelpful and recommended her to gather more money and reopen conversations. Her father was eventually liberated after she paid the group once more.

Michel is concerned that many other kidnappings, such as her father’s, go unnoticed, yet the Saturday kidnapping of 16 Americans and one Canadian drew the attention of the US government, prompting it to mobilize and resolve the problem.

Michel believes the US government should pay greater attention to gang activities in Haiti as it grows.

“One of these days, there will be a disaster for which they will have some responsibility, because they control how this country functions…. It’s past time for them to take action, “Michel remarked.

Michel criticized the Haitian government for the recent uptick in kidnappings and overall increase in violence, which has thrown the country into one of its most insecure periods in recent years.

“They were the ones who started the gangs,” she explained. “They can no longer control the monster.” According to experts, Haiti’s gang phenomenon began in the early 2000s when former President Jean-Bertrand Aristide began arming individuals in slums because he had an insufficient police force and no army. According to a top foreign official who wasn’t permitted to speak publicly on the subject, the business sector and political groups are also suspected of arming gangs.

Experts estimate that gangs control up to 40% of Port-au-Prince today, including the 400 Mawozo group that the police are pursuing.