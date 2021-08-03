After a guy was stabbed to death at the YMCA, a murder suspect was apprehended.

A man in his 30s was stabbed to death in a residence in St Helens last night, prompting a murder investigation.

Just before 11 p.m., police were called to the property on North Road “after claims of a male in his 30s having been stabbed.”

The man was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead.

On suspicion of murder, a guy in his 40s has been apprehended.

As murder detectives continue to investigate the stabbing, North Road is still closed in both directions.

“We can confirm a murder investigation is underway following the death of a man in St Helens last night, Monday 2nd August,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“At 10.50 p.m., we received a call reporting a male in his 30s had been stabbed in a property on North Road.

“The man was rushed to the hospital and tragically pronounced dead.”

The victim has not yet been publicly recognized, according to police, but his family has been notified and is being helped by specially trained officers.

“A man in his 40s has been detained on suspicion of murder and is currently in jail where he is being questioned by detectives,” the spokesperson said, confirming the arrest.

Witnesses are being invited to come forward with their stories.

“The investigation is in its early stages,” Detective Inspector Jenny Beck said. We’re conducting a variety of witness and CCTV investigations to figure exactly what happened.”

Anyone with information can contact @MerPolCC or CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 and mention log 1143 from August 2nd.

“The route will be closed throughout the morning,” stated INRIX, a travel monitoring service.