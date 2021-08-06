After a guy was stabbed to death, a murder suspect appears in court.

A murder suspect appeared in court on Monday, accused of stabbing a man to death in St Helens.

At 11 p.m., police were dispatched to North Road in response to reports that a man in his 30s had been stabbed at the YMCA.

Lee Andrews, 33, from the St Helens area, was eventually confirmed as the man who died in hospital.

On Wednesday, Thomas Brown, 42, was charged with murder and appeared in Liverpool Magistrates’ Court.

Brown, of North Road, appeared before Judge Andrew Menary, QC at Liverpool Crown Court today via video link from HMP Liverpool.

Members of Mr Andrews’ family sat in the public gallery while the Crown’s Chris Hopkins prosecuted the case.

Mr Hopkins requested that a two-week provisional trial date be set for January 31 of the following year.

During today’s hearing, Brown was represented by Mike Hagerty.

Brown, who was dressed in a grey sweater and glasses and had dark grey hair, is due to enter his plea on October 22.

Brown was remanded in custody after the court told him the matter will be deferred until that date.

Following Mr Andrews’ death, many people flocked to social media to express their sympathies to his family, and earlier this week, a single bouquet of flowers was seen outside the YMCA.

According to authorities, a post mortem to identify the cause of death has yet to be performed.