After a guy was stabbed in the back during a street altercation, shops were blocked off.

During a street altercation in the early hours of today, a man was stabbed in the back.

Officers on patrol noticed an altercation between two guys at around 5.35 a.m. today (Saturday).

In Dovecot Place, off East Prescot Road, the officers quickly separated the guys and discovered one of them had been stabbed in the back.

: A man was critically hurt while walking to catch a taxi when he was attacked.

At the site, a knife was also discovered.

Paramedics were dispatched, and the victim was brought to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A 28-year-old male from Knotty Ash was arrested on suspicion of assault.

Police also conducted a search of a home on Dovecot Place, where they discovered 12 cannabis plants. The 28-year-old male was also detained on suspicion of cannabis cultivation.

He was apprehended and will be interrogated by police.

The victim and the suspect are thought to know each other.

Outside the parade of stores where the incident occurred today, a substantial police presence was established up.

A barber shop and a local convenience store were among the establishments in Dovecot Place that were surrounded by the cordon.

Yellow markers had been laid on the ground, according to video obtained at the location, and a white-suited forensics officer was photographing the scene.

“The arrest made by our officers today illustrates that we at Merseyside Police will not accept the reckless use of dangerous weapons in our communities,” Detective Inspector Michelle Wilson said.

“Based on our preliminary investigation, it appears that the victim and the suspect are acquainted.” Our investigations are still ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact the authorities.

“Please come forward if you were in the Knotty Ash in the early hours of this morning and witnessed the event, as any information you have could be significant to our investigations.”

“Likewise, if you were driving down East Prescot Road and had dashcam film, please check it and let us know if you spot anything.”

Please contact the police social media bureau on Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact’ if you have any information about this event.

“The summary comes to an end.”