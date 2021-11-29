After a guy was stabbed in a gym in a popular retail park, police have provided an update.

Following reports of a stabbing inside Everlast Fitness Club, officers surrounded The Croft Retail Park on Welton Road in Bromborough on Sunday.

Armed officers were seen on East Prescot Road in Knotty Ash a short time later, where two men were arrested on suspicion of Section 18 wounding.

The victim, a 30-year-old guy, was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The event was “isolated” and a “targeted act,” according to detectives, and there is no larger threat to the community.

Merseyside Police reported today that the person has been discharged from hospital.

The arrestees, a 33-year-old from Wavertree and a 49-year-old from Anfield, have since been freed on bail awaiting further investigation.

“Two individuals are under custody and will be questioned as we carry out early enquiries into this event,” Detective Inspector Matt Kerr said in a statement on Sunday.

“Anyone who witnesses or has knowledge about what happened is encouraged to come forward, and officers will remain in the area to conduct their investigation.”

“Given the public location and nature of the assault, I appreciate the shock, but I’d like to reassure people that we believe it was an isolated and targeted crime, and there is no wider threat to the community.”

“If you have any information, please share it with us so that we can continue to take action.”