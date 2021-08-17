After a guy was stabbed, eight people were detained on suspicion of attempted murder.

After a man was stabbed and sent to hospital in a ‘targeted’ attack in Chester, eight people have been detained on suspicion of attempted murder.

At around 9.35 p.m. on Wednesday, August 11, emergency services responded to reports of a 38-year-old male being stabbed at Leadworks Park, on Leadworks Lane, Chester.

The person was brought to the Countess of Chester Hospital for treatment when Cheshire Police and paramedics arrived on the scene.

READ MORE: A cocaine and heroin dealer in EncroChat used a Covid test kit on the side.

“This investigation is still ongoing, and we are committed to doing everything we can to figure out precisely what happened,” Detective Chief Inspector Justin Hancock said.

“At this time, we believe this was a premeditated attack.

“While we have already arrested eight people, which I hope gives the local community some peace of mind, we are still looking for witnesses.

“I urge anyone with information about the incident, no matter how insignificant, to contact me.”

The 38-year-old is currently on the mend and is in good health.

Seven males and one woman, all aged 17 to 30, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in the Cheshire, Merseyside, and Greater Manchester districts.

“This investigation is still ongoing, and we are committed to doing everything we can to figure out precisely what happened,” Detective Chief Inspector Justin Hancock said.

“At this time, we believe this was a premeditated attack.

“While we have already arrested eight people, which I hope gives the local community some peace of mind, we are still looking for witnesses.

“I urge anyone with information about the incident, no matter how insignificant, to contact me.”

Anyone with information or CCTV video that could assist the ongoing investigation should contact Cheshire Police on 101 and use the reference number IML1059188. You can also submit your information online at https://www.cheshire.police.uk/tua.

Information can also be anonymously reported by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.