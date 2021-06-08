After a guy was shot and killed by US marshals, protests erupted once more in Minneapolis.

Protesters clashed with cops in Minneapolis after a man was fatally shot by members of a US marshals task team.

Following a vigil for Winston Boogie Smith Jr, photos from the area showed fires in the street and a line of cops standing guard in the city of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

It is the second night of protests in response to the tragic shooting in Minneapolis’ Uptown neighborhood on Thursday.

Mr Smith, 32, was wanted on suspicion of a firearms violation and had fired a gun before two cops shot him while he was inside a parked vehicle, according to authorities.

The fugitive task group of the United States Marshals Service had been attempting to apprehend him on a warrant for allegedly possessing a firearm.

Mr Smith was described by family and friends as a father of three who was frequently hounded by police.

They want the inquiry to be transparent, and they’ve requested anyone with video footage to come forward.

Following the shooting on Thursday, police claimed some people vandalized property and stole from shops.

Nine persons were detained on accusations of rioting, assault, arson, and property damage, among other accusations.

After the death of George Floyd just over a year ago, and the deadly shooting of Daunte Wright by an officer in adjacent Brooklyn Center in April, Minneapolis is still on edge.