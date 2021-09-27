After a guy was discovered in a Bootle flat with injuries to his head, back, and face, he was arrested for ‘wounding.’

After a guy was discovered in a Bootle flat with significant injuries, two suspects were detained.

On Friday afternoon, emergency personnel were dispatched to Bedford Road, where they discovered a guy with injuries to his head, back, and face.

A police inquiry was initiated, with the property being cordoned off and forensics officers being dispatched to examine the area.

Merseyside Police has stated that a man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the incident as a result of their investigations.

A 35-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent, while a 29-year-old woman has been charged with severe bodily harm with intent.

Both have been released on conditional bail pending the outcome of the police investigation.

The injured man was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

On Monday morning, he was still in the hospital. He was in a stable condition, according to Merseyside Police.

*Anyone with information regarding the event should contact the police department via Twitter (@MerPolCC) or by dialing 101. Call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 and mention log 645 from September 24.