After a guy was discovered dead near the station, tributes were paid to a “real warrior.”

A man’s body was discovered near the Roby train station, and tributes have been paid to him.

The individual was discovered around 6.45 p.m. on Thursday, October 21, on the tracks near the station, according to British Transport Police.

Emergency responders hurried to the site to treat the man, who was identified as Kev Mc and known locally as Stirzy, but he was pronounced dead on the spot.

A 37-year-old man died after discovering a blister on his leg.

Heartbreaking tributes, including bouquets of flowers, blue balloons, and candles, have been left outside Roby station on Station Road this week.

“We are going to miss you,” reads one of the condolences left at the scene. Was a fantastic friend and the life and spirit of our parties.

“We’ve always loved you, and you’re at peace now.” Mate, soar to new heights. Leanne, Anthony, Molly, Keelin, and Ruby are my favorite people.” Among the tributes left was a pair of military boots and photographs of Kev in military uniform.

“You are braver than you think, stronger than you appear, more talented than you realize, and twice as brilliant as the brightest star,” reads a sign posted on the station’s railings.

“Rest in peace Stirzy, you will be missed our mate,” another message on a bouquet reads. Now you’re at ease. You will be remembered for the rest of your life. YNWA.” Kev was described as a ‘legend,’ ‘one of life’s true soldiers,’ and the’most genuine lad,’ according to social media tributes. Many people have written messages on the Washington Newsday website, with one user writing, “God bless you and your bereaved family and friends.” Michelle Wall wrote on The Washington Newsday’s Facebook page, “Rest in peace, my childhood school friend.” “I’m thinking of his entire family.” “It’s very awful that this country doesn’t give more help to those that need it,” Alison Hardy said. “God bless his poor family and friends,” remarked a third Lyndsey Jones.