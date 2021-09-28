After a guy was discovered dead in an alleyway, a fourth suspect was arrested on suspicion of murder.

A fourth individual has been detained on suspicion of James Richards’ murder.

Last Wednesday, the 33-year-old, also known as Jay, was discovered dead in an alley in Kirkdale.

A 38-year-old man from Liverpool is the latest person to be questioned in connection with the force’s inquiry into his death, according to Merseyside Police.

Mr Richards’ body was discovered in a secret corridor dividing properties on Woodbine Street and Harebell Street by a member of the public six days earlier.

On September 22, about 1 p.m., he was discovered and emergency services were dispatched.

A murder investigation was launched after Mr Richards was pronounced dead at the scene.

Last Wednesday, a 22-year-old man from Kirkdale was detained on suspicion of murder, and on Thursday, a man and a woman, both 32, from Liverpool, were arrested on suspicion of murder.

She was also detained on suspicion of helping a criminal.

In the meanwhile, all three suspects have been released pending further investigation.

Merseyside Police confirmed the arrest of the fourth suspect this afternoon. He was arrested on Monday, according to the police department, and detectives are questioning him.

Police have maintained a presence in Kirkdale, but the operation has been cut back in recent days.

On Saturday, police cordons were lifted from Woodbine Street and Harebell Street, but the intersection of Reading Street and Stanley Road remained cordoned off.

This closed off public access to Reading Close and Elston Close, as well as Reading Street, where forensics and police MATRIX officers worked on Monday.

Mr Richards was slain in a targeted attack, according to detectives, but they stated last week that they were keeping an open mind regarding the circumstances of his death.

One theory was that he was hurt on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning somewhere else and then slumped in the alley where he was recovered.

The results of a post-mortem examination, which was conducted to determine the cause of his death, have yet to be made public.

Merseyside Police issued a statement today thanking residents in the area for their patience during the inquiry.