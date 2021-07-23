After a guy was assaulted with a bottle, police pursued a boy who was covered in blood.

After a terrible bottle attack in Liverpool city centre last night, police are on the lookout for a kid who was seen covered in blood.

Shortly before 8.25 p.m., emergency services were dispatched to Whitechapel, near the Metquarter, following reports of a man being injured.

Before he was hauled away in an ambulance, police and paramedics scrambled to help the victim.

On the day she was released from the hospital, a racist assaulted her girlfriend.

The victim, a guy in his twenties, was struck with a bottle and sent to hospital with head injuries, Merseyside Police said today.

His health is said to be stable.

In addition, authorities are looking for a 15-year-old suspect who was seen splattered with blood.

“At 8.25pm, emergency services were alerted to Whitechapel to reports of a man in his 20s being found with head injuries,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“It’s thought that he was hit with a bottle. The sufferer was rushed to the hospital and is said to be in stable condition. forensics, witness, and CCTV investigations are all underway.

“At first glance, the suspect appeared to be white, perhaps 15 years old, of slim form, with long dark black hair, a black top and shorts, and blood on him.”

Blood was visible on the pavement, and readers of The Washington Newsday assumed the man had been stabbed.

“We want to speak to anyone who was near the Met Quarter and observed this incident, or a guy matching this description fleeing,” Detective Inspector Paul Jones said.

“Thankfully, the victim did not sustain major injuries, but we are determined to track down the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

““If you have any information, please come forward and we will act.”

With any information, people are encouraged to contact the police’s social media department through Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook’Merseyside Police Contact Centre’, quoting reference 21000511976.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, an independent organisation, anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out their online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.

Last night, cordons were set up outside a shop and an American Pizza Slice, as well as by the Metquarter.

Officers from the forensics unit were dispatched to the spot.