After a gunshot on the street, men dripping with blood arrive to the Royal Hospital.

After being shot, two men who were dripping with blood arrived at a Liverpool hospital this morning.

One guy in his 30s and another in his 20s were admitted to Royal Liverpool University Hospital with gunshot wounds about 12.50 a.m., according to police.

After the males are believed to have been shot in the vicinity, a crime scene has been set up on Stanley Road in Kirkdale.

A trail of blood can be seen on Pansy Street, which is off Stanley Road, in images from the Kirkdale incident.

Since early this morning, forensic officers have been on the scene collecting evidence.

Both males were wounded in the hands and legs, but their injuries were not life-threatening, according to authorities.

“Detectives are investigating following an injury shooting in Kirkdale in the early hours of this morning, Wednesday 8 September,” a Merseyside police spokesperson told The Washington Newsday.

“At around 12.50 a.m., two males in their 30s and 20s arrived at the Royal Liverpool University Hospital with non-life threatening gunshot injuries to their hands and legs.

“Enquiries have confirmed that the event occurred in the Stanley Road area,” says the statement.

As detectives investigate the incident, a police scene has been set up at both Stanley Road and the Royal Liverpool University Hospital.

The cordon in Kirkdale runs along Stanley Road from Fountains Road to Crocus Street, as well as a piece of Pansy Street.

Merseyside Police weapons investigation team Detective Inspector John Fitzgerald said police are seeking for information.

“We’re trying to put together precisely what happened, so we’re looking for anyone who was in the area of Stanley Road and Pansy Street about midnight and saw or heard anything, whether it was the shooting or people fleeing the area, as well as car details,” he said.

“A number of firearms have been removed from the streets in recent days, and there has been a decrease in these types of occurrences in recent months.

“To have such success, we must obtain all information from those neighborhoods that are affected by gun crime so that we can bring those.”

