After a gunshot death, protesters in Minneapolis have continued their demonstrations.

Protesters in Minneapolis took to the streets for the fourth night in a row over the shooting death of a black man by members of a US Marshals task team.

Crowds marched in Minneapolis’ Uptown neighborhood on Sunday evening in protest to the deadly shooting of Winston Boogie Smith Jr, 32, on Thursday.

During the protest, officers kept a close eye on everything.

There were no early reports of injuries or arrests as a result of the protests on Sunday.

On Friday, authorities said Smith was sought for a firearms violation and had fired a gun before being shot by two deputies while inside a parked vehicle.

Members of the United States