After a gunman opened fire on a home, the street was closed off.

After shots were fired at a house in Speke at 11.20 p.m., detectives issued a witness appeal today.

Merseyside Police say they were dispatched to East Damwood Road after hearing “a loud bang.”

Damage to a home’s window was discovered, and authorities suspect it was caused by a shotgun.

Thankfully, there were no injuries.

Today, there is still a police presence on the street.

It is unknown whether anyone was inside the house at the time of the incident at this time.

“Officers remain in the area to carry out forensic, CCTV, and witness enquiries as well as speak to the community,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson stated.

The shooting was dubbed “reckless” by detectives today, who warned it could have ended in tragedy.

“We’re interested to speak to any witnesses or anybody who have heard any information since,” said Detective Inspector John Fitzgerald of Merseyside Police’s Firearms Investigation Team. Check your CCTV, dashcam, or other devices if you saw or heard the incident or anyone fleeing and come forward.

““At first glance, it appears that this was a targeted attack, which fortunately did not result in any injuries. To shoot a pistol in a residential environment is incredibly dangerous and might have resulted in disaster, therefore if you have any information, please contact us and we will investigate.”

“Shootings have reduced across Merseyside in recent months, and this is the first such occurrence in Speke in over three years,” he added. The information and determination of that community to make the location a hostile environment for criminals is critical to such positive news. We’re on a mission to track down the perpetrators and remove them, as well as their weapon, from the streets.”

With any information, police say to contact their social media department through Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’, quoting reference 21000501641.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, an independent organisation, anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out their online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.