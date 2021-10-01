After a gun kept in another child’s backpack went off, a Mississippi elementary school student was sent to the hospital.

According to officials, a 7-year-old elementary school youngster was hospitalized after a gun kept in another student’s backpack went off and hurt him.

Around 4.30 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to a complaint of gunshots at Newton Elementary School.

According to WJTV, Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington stated that it was an unintentional discharge from another student’s backpack.

“A child was carrying a pistol in his bag. The weapon accidently went off right as we were going out of school. Pennington stated, “It hit a 7-year-old in the leg.”

The backpack, according to Pennington, belonged to a first-grader. Following the incident, the injured youngster was transported to a Jackson trauma hospital.

The victim’s identify was not revealed by the police. According to WTOK, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations has entered the investigation and is supporting local officials in further investigating the event.

Officials have not said if the child who took the gun to school will face any disciplinary consequences.

Tiwari McClain, a spokeswoman at Newton Elementary School, said there had been an apparent school shooting involving two pupils. According to WJTV, she stated that she did not know the status of either of the students.

Mississippi does not need a locking device to accompany a firearm sale, manufacturing, or transfer, according to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence. Additionally, the state does not compel gun owners to lock their firearms. Mississippi, on the other hand, has enacted a Child Access Prevention Act and adheres to the federal Safe Storage Act.

According to a survey by #NotAnAccident Index, states with secure storage and kid access prevention regulations had the fewest incidents of unintentional shooting injury or death. “In states without secure storage regulations, rates of death or injury from these shootings were double to treble those in states with laws holding gun owners liable when minors can or do access an unsecured gun,” the group stated in a statement.

During a night out in Utah in July, a 15-year-old kid inadvertently shot and killed his 13-year-old friend. When the gun went off and hit the victim, the older teen was handling it. The adolescent didn’t realize the rifle was loaded.

On suspicion of manslaughter, the older kid was booked into a Juvenile Detention Center.