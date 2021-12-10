After a guilty verdict, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris continue to tweet in support of Jussie Smollett.

After actor Jussie Smollett was allegedly the victim of a racist and anti-gay hate attack on January 29, 2019, Democratic President Joe Biden and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris posted tweets expressing their support for him. Smollett, on the other hand, was convicted guilty of lying about the attack by a jury on Thursday.

The following is a quote from Biden’s tweet: “In this country, what happened to @JussieSmollett tonight must never be accepted. We must rise up and insist that we no longer provide a safe haven for hatred, that homophobia and racism have no place on our streets or in our hearts. We’re here for you, Jussie.” In this country, what happened to @JussieSmollett today must never be accepted. We must rise up and insist that we no longer provide a safe haven for hatred, that homophobia and racism have no place on our streets or in our hearts. We’re here for you, Jussie. https://t.co/o8ilPu68CM — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) is a former Vice President of the United States. 30th of January, 2019 The following is a quote from Harris’ tweet: “[email protected] is one of the nicest, gentlest people I’ve ever met. I’m hoping for a speedy recovery for him. This was a modern-day lynching attempt. No one should be afraid for their lives because of their sexuality or skin color. This hatred must be confronted “.. @JussieSmollett is one of the nicest, gentlest people I’ve ever met. I’m hoping for a speedy recovery for him.

This was a modern-day lynching attempt. No one should be afraid for their lives because of their sexuality or skin color. This hatred must be confronted.

@KamalaHarris — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) 29th of January, 2019 The White House was approached for comment by Washington Newsday.

An Illinois jury found Smollett guilty of five counts of disorderly conduct for lying to police about the incident on Thursday evening.

Smollett now faces a maximum sentence of three years in prison, though many believe he will instead receive probation and community service. A hearing for sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.

The accusations against Smollett were dismissed after he entered a not guilty plea. Smollett’s lawyer stated after the ruling that the actor is “100% innocent.” The lawyer also expressed confidence that the conviction will be overturned on appeal by a higher court.

The actor informed the authorities. This is a condensed version of the information.