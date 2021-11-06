After a gruesome discovery in her Marks and Spencer roll, a pregnant mother vomits.

After finding a ‘rubbery artificial nail’ in a Marks & Spencer sandwich, an expecting mother claims she puked.

Last month, Bushra Perkins stopped at the M&S shop at The Buck service station on the A303 in Andover, Hampshire, to buy a beef and onion sub bun.

The 37-year-old, who is six months pregnant, claimed she ate the majority of the item before experiencing a ‘rubbery’ sensation in her mouth.

When Bushra realized there was a ‘fake nail’ in the sandwich, she vomited, she said.

Bushra now alleges she was informed she would have to wait ‘four to six weeks’ for M&S to examine her complaint, and she has vowed to never shop at the supermarket again.

M&S stated that they were looking into the matter.

“I’d eaten most of the sandwich already, which makes me feel pretty nauseous,” Bushra, from Northampton, Northamptonshire, said. I bit into it and chewed it.

“I could feel the rubbery sensation that gel nails have in my mouth.”

“I fished it out, thinking ‘what the hell is that?’ It appeared to be filthy.

“I had a sense I was going to be sick, so I had to convince my husband to stop at the nearby service station, and I was pretty sick.” It’s revolting.

“It’s difficult because I had to get this out of my system.”

“It was revolting; it was someone’s nail, and you do everything with your hands.”

“I’m disgusted with their food sanitation.” It wasn’t just that a nail had fallen in by accident. Gloves should be worn by them.” Bushra alleges she contacted M&S right afterwards and was informed it may take up to six weeks for them to contact her with the outcome of their investigation, leaving her feeling like they ‘don’t care.’

Bushra, who is six months pregnant, has declared she will never eat a pre-packaged sandwich again following her bad experience.

“I’m nearly six months pregnant, and that made me feel quite sick,” Bushra added.

“It was a pre-packaged sandwich from a Marks and Spencer in a service station.” I’m never going to eat another pre-packaged sandwich again.

"I immediately contacted M&S."