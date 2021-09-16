After a girl was struck by a car on a busy Liverpool route, police have issued an update.

A girl was hit by a car in Liverpool city centre, and police are looking for witnesses.

After the crash on Tithebarn Street just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency services were called.

While an inquiry was underway, Tithebarn Street was restricted to traffic between its intersections with Pall Mall and Leeds Street.

A heartfelt letter from Hillsborough families has sparked a debate among MPs.

Officers are requesting anyone with knowledge, as well as anyone with cell phone or dashcam evidence, to come forward.

A Citroen car was involved in the incident, and the driver stopped at the site to assist Merseyside Police with their investigation.

The girl, whose age has not been disclosed, was brought to the hospital but later released with minor injuries.

“We’re urging anyone who was on Tithebarn Street who may have observed the collision yesterday afternoon to contact us,” said Roads Policing Sergeant Simon Duffy.

“Please contact us if you have any mobile phone or dashcam footage of the event, as any information you have could be crucial to our inquiry.

“We will act on whatever information you offer, whether you provide it to us directly or anonymously through Crimestoppers.”

*Anyone who observed the crash or has any information that could assist the inquiry is asked to contact Merseyside Police’s Roads Policing Unit on 0151 777 1530, or via Twitter (@MerPolCC) or Facebook (Merseyside Police Contact Centre), citing the reference number 21000643752.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.