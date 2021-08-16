After a girl suffered a “permanent” brain injury in a Houston Astros foul ball incident, a settlement was reached.

According to the family’s lawyer, the Houston Astros and the family of the 2-year-old girl who was struck by a foul ball at Minute Maid Park in May 2019 have reached an agreement.

The agreement’s terms have not been made public.

A line-drive foul ball hit by Cubs center fielder Albert Almora Jr. along the third-base line struck Jonathan David Scott and Alexandra Colchado as they were watching a game between the Astros and the Chicago Cubs with their small daughter.

A skull fracture and a lifelong brain impairment were sustained by the child. The girl has also been treated for seizures after the incident.

Scott and Colchado’s attorney, Richard Mithoff, stated in a petition filed on Thursday that their daughter’s “injuries and damages” were caused by “acts and omissions constituting negligence.” Mithoff revealed the couple waited two years to sue the Astros to learn more about the long-term medical issues that may have resulted from the injury.

Mithoff told ABC News, “It was a serious injury, an irreversible impairment to that portion of the brain.” “The main focus has been on seizures,” Mithoff continued, adding that the girl has been on the mend since obtaining the medical attention she required for her injury.

“She seems to be doing okay. In a statement to the Houston Chronicle, he added, “Her anti-seizure medication has been steadily reduced over the previous two years, and she has been seizure-free for 22 months.”

“We anticipate that she will continue to improve and that the anti-seizure meds will be reduced. She appears to be in good health. The family is clearly optimistic about the future.”