After a girl makes a false harassment complaint against him, a minor’s finger is chopped off with a sword.

After a girl allegedly submitted a phony harassment complaint against him, a group of 16 guys with swords and sticks allegedly attacked him in India.

The youngster was allegedly assaulted on his way home from school on Friday afternoon in Jagraon, a city in the northern Indian state of Punjab. In the violent assault, the young minor had major brain injuries and had his finger severed. The police have filed a case against the 16 suspects, four of whom have been identified, including the girl’s brother, based on the boy’s accusation, according to news outlet The Tribune.

A few days prior to the incident, the girl, a boy’s classmate, accused him of harassing her. The girl apparently revealed to the school administration that the claims were false, and the situation was resolved.

According to the victim’s family, she later changed her mind and stated that the boy had harassed her at school. As stated by Times Now News, this reportedly enraged the girl’s brother, who then decided to teach the boy a lesson and severely attacked him.

“They assaulted me in front of the rest of the students in the school. Only after residents in the neighbourhood began to assemble did the assailants flee the scene. They nearly killed me. “People hurried me to the hospital, where I am currently being treated,” the victim stated in the police report.

According to Gurinderpal Singh, an investigating officer, the police have launched an inquiry and are conducting searches to apprehend the accused.

