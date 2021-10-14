After a girl is sexually assaulted at a Virginia school, the board labels the enraged father a “domestic terrorist.”

The acts of a father who approached members of the Loudoun County School Board in June were deemed “domestic terrorism” by the National School Boards Association (NSBA). The parent in issue came to the meeting to demand that school administrators take responsibility for his daughter’s alleged rape by a boy in a skirt.

In a letter to President Joe Biden, the National School Boards Association warned that “acts of hate, violence, and threats against public school officials” pose an imminent threat to America’s “public schools and education leaders.” “These horrible activities could be the equivalent of domestic terrorism and hate crimes,” the NSBA added. It mentioned that “one individual was arrested” in Virginia, citing a story from NBC Washington about a “chaotic public assembly.” The man was arrested on June 22 during a meeting “on equality issues in Loudoun County Public Schools,” according to the site. The Loudoun County School Board held a meeting to discuss a proposed policy that would increase special safeguards for transgender children. According to the Washington Examiner, the father intended to confront school board members about his daughter’s alleged rape in a school toilet by a “gender-fluid” boy. With a busted lip, the father was carried out of the meeting in handcuffs. Later, he was accused with disorderly conduct and resisted arrest.

“My child was raped at school and this is what happens,” his wife can be heard yelling in a video of the man’s arrest, according to the New York Post.

The parent told The Daily Wire that his ninth-grade daughter was sexually attacked by a boy wearing a skirt who entered a ladies’ toilet at Stone Bridge High School. The father went on to say that his daughter’s assailant took advantage of school policy allowing transgender pupils to use females’ restrooms.

The boy was arrested for forced sodomy two months after the incident, according to the Daily Mail.

According to reports, the youngster has been taken to a juvenile jail center. When asked about a girl’s alleged assault in a school bathroom, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office told Fox News that there was a “thorough 2-month-long investigation that was conducted to determine the facts of the case prior to arrest” on May 28, 2021, but that documents were unavailable because the case was still pending.

"Federal law enforcement," the NSBA is now seeking.