After a gesture, Jeremy Clarkson knocks out a competitor on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.

A participant on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire praised Jeremy Clarkson for assisting them in winning a large sum of money.

The host of the Grand Tour returned to the ITV show to put candidates through their paces.

Fans were taken aback when Jeremy revealed that he had helped a competitor win £64,000 on the show.

Ruth’s new look has earned her the title of “high street queen” among This Morning viewers.

If a competitor is stumped by a question, they can utilize one of their lifelines, which is to “ask the host.”

When Jeremy is asked a question, though, he rarely knows the answer.

However, in last night’s broadcast, Jeremy referred to participant Somebi as a “fortunate man” because he correctly answered the question.

According to BirminghamLive, Somebi was asked which of the following bear species originated in South America: sun bear, spectacled bear, black bear, and brown bear.

Because of an Amazon Prime show shot on location in South America, Jeremy knew it was the spectacled bear.

Thanks to Jeremy’s insight, Somebi came away with a whopping £64,000!

Previously, viewers have watched in horror as the host of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire gave the incorrect answer.

Jeremy has a history of costing Who Wants To Be A Millionaire winners money, but that was not the case on Sunday night.

Who Would Like To Become A Millionaire? Next Sunday, with episodes on the ITV Hub, the show returns to ITV.