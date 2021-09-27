After a gang pulled a ‘blade’ in the street, a teen reveals cut marks.

A kid was out wandering in north Liverpool when he was attacked by a gang, leaving him with horrifying knife wounds all over his body.

The 18-year-old, who requested anonymity, was purportedly walking around the city when the attack occurred last week.

After the adolescent stated he was happy to share the photo and facts of the incident, youth worker Alan Walsh from Old Swan spoke to The Washington Newsday.

“He was walking through north Liverpool and he saw a gang of lads,” Alan, 50, who shot the photo a few days after the incident, said.

“They exchanged a few words before one of them drew a blade on him.

“I asked if he knew anyone was looking for you, and he responded no. This is just what’s going on in the streets, he said.”

A frightening and gruesome photograph depicts the extent of the teen’s injuries sustained during the incident.

Old Swan resident Alan Walsh, 50,

I asked if he knew anyone was looking for him, and he responded no. This, he added, is what’s going on in the streets.

I told him what was going on while I was talking to him about it. It happens all the time, he claims.

Every day, he said, you see boys with swords.

I asked if he was okay and if I could share this tale with him, and he said it wasn’t an issue at all. The public has a right to know what is going on.

He’s been in the hospital since the attack. He put it off until the ache subsided.

He simply bolted. They weren’t fighting; they were just slashing him with the knife. Because no one was hanging on to him, he took advantage of the situation and ran.

His father is taken aback.