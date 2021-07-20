After a furious argument with Kaz, Toby’s fans all say the same thing about him.

On tonight’s episode of Love Island, it all began with another tragic event.

The public has been voting for their favorite and least favorite Islanders in the villa, which means that if their spouse was voted the least popular competitor, their love may be broken apart.

However, an altercation erupted between former pair Kaz Kamwi and Toby Aromolaran before to the double dumping.

The semi-professional footballer surprised the villa when he abandoned Kaz for Chloe Burrows earlier in the season, but on today’s show, he confronted the fashion blogger over her decision to “pie” him in yesterday’s episode.

Kaz expressed her feelings. Toby treated her with contempt because of the way he lied to her about kissing Chloe, claiming that he had “no remorse” about it. because it has brought him to this point.

“I don’t get the guy,” she exclaimed. I’m not sure who this person is.

“It has damaged my feelings. That was extremely impolite.’

Later, Toby contacted Kaz to apologize and seek for forgiveness.

“I’m sorry,” he apologized. I would never wish to cause you any harm. It was a mistake, and I’m sorry if I offended you.”

Fans have expressed their shock over Toby’s “immature” behavior on Twitter.

“Toby needs to go home and have his mother sign his planner,” Lenis stated. #loveIsland”

“Toby is so immature, how can he not handle his emotions at such a young age?” Georgia added.

“Toby mate…,” April tweeted. You’re not going to say you don’t regret it when a woman says you disrespected her. Either pretty dumb or very immature.”