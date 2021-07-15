After a funeral ‘ride out,’ a scrambler youngster is chased by cops at 60 mph.

After attending a ‘riding out’ at his friend’s funeral, a teen boy led police on a 60 mph scrambler bike chase.

Kane Hughes, then 17, was one of a group of riders that rode off-road motorcycles to the memorial service to pay “tribute.”

However, police claim they blocked roads and left locals “frightened and scared” as a result of their “reckless” acts.

Hughes was trailed by officers for approximately ten minutes as he drove twice the speed limit, mounted a sidewalk, and ran a red light after “panicking” while riding a scrambler bike he had hired for £100, according to the court.

On Monday, January 25th, the ECHO previously reported how cops arrested motorcyclists before and after the burial and seized bikes.

At around 10 a.m., police were dispatched to Maple Avenue in Newton-Le-Willows after receiving allegations of violent bike riders.

Bikes were also blocking a portion of the East Lancashire Road near St Helens Crematorium on Rainford Road prior of the funeral.

Hughes was sighted riding a bike on Scafell Road, under East Lancs Road, at around 1pm, according to the court.

He approached, but the juvenile sped away, weaving through stopped traffic on Carr Mill Road before swerving into oncoming traffic, forcing them to brake and swerve to avoid a collision.

Hughes drove toward Billinge at 50 mph in a 60 mph zone, then dangerously overtook vehicles before entering a 30 mph zone, where he reached speeds of 60 mph, according to prosecutor Paul Blasbery.

As a force helicopter joined the chase, he took a corner too wide and climbed the pavement on the way to Billinge. He then ran past a red signal.

Hughes ultimately rode down a farmer’s road off Newton Road, where he got off the bike and was apprehended standing next to it.

Hughes claimed he had gone to a friend’s funeral and hired the bike for £100 for the day, but then gave a no comment interview, according to Mr Blasbery.

Hughes, now 18, of Newton-le-Willows’ Acorn Street, admitted to dangerous driving, driving without a license, and driving without insurance.

Defending attorney Anthony O’Donohoe said his client was “very contrite” and had arrived in court “dressed quite neatly, which.” The summary comes to a close.